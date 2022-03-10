Truist Financial Comments on Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 333.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 783,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

