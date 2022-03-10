FY2025 EPS Estimates for OptiNose, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,065. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $198.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 170,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

