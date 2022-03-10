Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.15. 28,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

