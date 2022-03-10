Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 12,762 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. 132,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,044,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

