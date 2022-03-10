Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 202.7% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $94.18. 106,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.