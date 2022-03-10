David J Yvars Group Purchases New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

