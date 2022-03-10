Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $104.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

