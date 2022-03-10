Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.68. 18,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,326. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

