Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $334,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Unilever by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 155,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.