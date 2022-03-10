iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 407,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,292,632 shares.The stock last traded at $3.34 and had previously closed at $4.10.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.
About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.