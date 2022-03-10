iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 407,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,292,632 shares.The stock last traded at $3.34 and had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

