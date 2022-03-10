Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 3.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.31. 13,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,388,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.
Several research analysts recently commented on CENX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.
In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 407,866 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 143.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 77,083 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
