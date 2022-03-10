Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 3.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.31. 13,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,388,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on CENX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 407,866 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 143.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 77,083 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

