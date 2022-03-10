MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $436.75

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $436.75, but opened at $414.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $418.00, with a volume of 2,071 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
