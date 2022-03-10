MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $436.75

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $436.75, but opened at $414.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $418.00, with a volume of 2,071 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

