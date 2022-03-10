C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Up 15.3%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 1,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 425,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.