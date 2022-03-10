C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Up 15.3%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 1,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 425,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

