CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 3,636.4% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPMD traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,054. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. CannaPharmaRX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

About CannaPharmaRX (Get Rating)

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.