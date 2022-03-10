CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 3,636.4% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CPMD traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,054. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. CannaPharmaRX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
About CannaPharmaRX (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannaPharmaRX (CPMD)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.