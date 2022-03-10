Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 2,983.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JMPLY stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. 8,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,080. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JMPLY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.89) to GBX 2,320 ($30.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.69) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,063.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

