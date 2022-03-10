M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314,143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $23,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 183,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

