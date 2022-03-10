Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 30,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,626. The company has a market capitalization of $137.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

