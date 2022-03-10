Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS.

NYSE NINE traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 81,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,527. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nine Energy Service stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.