ICON Trading 30.3% Higher This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $641.27 million and approximately $1.07 billion worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,584,056 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
