DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Tops $155.13 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $155.13 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00005669 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.71 or 0.06627699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,203.70 or 1.00215606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041957 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,954,467 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

