Zacks: Brokerages Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $58.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.38 million to $59.74 million. Materialise reported sales of $53.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $254.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.97 million to $257.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $287.30 million, with estimates ranging from $279.61 million to $297.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

MTLS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.01. 5,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,098. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 193.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

