Monument Capital Management Sells 5,709 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,345 shares of company stock worth $104,938. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

