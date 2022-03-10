Monument Capital Management Sells 1,306 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

