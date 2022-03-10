Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 8,139 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 288.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,423. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

