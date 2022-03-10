PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $693.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $768.00 million and the lowest is $638.80 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $286.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In related news, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,979 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,364. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

