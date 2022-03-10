Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 408.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 37.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Shares of MRNA traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.51. The stock had a trading volume of 106,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average is $275.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,513 shares of company stock valued at $55,335,971. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

