Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ralph Lauren outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy its robust surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2022. The company reported the sixth straight earnings beat and the fourth consecutive revenue surprise in the fiscal third quarter. Results gained from robust revenue growth across all regions on a strong holiday season and digital growth. Persistent brand elevation efforts and robust full-priced selling trends have been aiding AURs. The company provided a solid fiscal fourth quarter and raised its fiscal 2022 view. However, the company is witnessing higher marketing costs owing to digital expansion and new consumer acquisition. The company also expects the highly volatile and inflationary input cost environment to continue in fiscal 2022. Adverse currency is likely to partly hurt fiscal 2022 results.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Shares of RL stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 421,376 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after acquiring an additional 317,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after acquiring an additional 254,996 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

