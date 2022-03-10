Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to report $284.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.55 million and the lowest is $245.16 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $286.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.
NYSE:WPM traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 170,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,412. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $50.34.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
