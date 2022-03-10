$340.38 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $340.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.10 million and the highest is $341.31 million. Wix.com reported sales of $304.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

