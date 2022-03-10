Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.86. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $116.82 and a one year high of $254.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,901,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

