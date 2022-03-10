Parkland Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.18.

Parkland stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.25. The company had a trading volume of 57,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,366. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

