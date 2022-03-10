M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.40. 42,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

