Snider Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

