Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 87,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,194. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

