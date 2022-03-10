Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,802 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 127,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,421. The firm has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.