32,912 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 41,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

