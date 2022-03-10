New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $31.50. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 18,203 shares trading hands.

NFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.46.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Capital World Investors raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,403,000 after buying an additional 3,663,806 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 808,103 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after buying an additional 459,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

