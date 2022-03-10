Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $39.02

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.02, but opened at $36.05. Zai Lab shares last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 8,563 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zai Lab by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at $2,453,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 23.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Zai Lab by 3,216.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 187,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.