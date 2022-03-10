Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $33.08

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $31.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1,769 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.