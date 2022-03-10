VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

VSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

