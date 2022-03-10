VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.
NASDAQ VSEC traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.
VSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.
About VSE (Get Rating)
VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.
