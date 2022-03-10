Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Fathom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FTHM traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,775. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.53. Fathom has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fathom by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fathom by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fathom by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fathom by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

