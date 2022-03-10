Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Fathom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
FTHM traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,775. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.53. Fathom has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.
