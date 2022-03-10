MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,614 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

NYSE:D traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $81.38. 11,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.