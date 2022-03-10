Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.89. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

