ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.85. 43,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,451. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

