NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.95. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 61,644 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXE shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.89.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

