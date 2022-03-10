Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Expands By 3,500.0%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of APTY traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. 7,158,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,042,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01. APT Systems has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.03.
APT Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APT Systems (APTY)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.