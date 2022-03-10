Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Expands By 3,500.0%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APTY traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. 7,158,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,042,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01. APT Systems has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.03.

Get APT Systems alerts:

APT Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.