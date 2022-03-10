Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.34.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

