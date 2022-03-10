Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Lowered to $8.50

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 192.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of IDN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 9,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,796. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellicheck news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $129,461. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intellicheck by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.