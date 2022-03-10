ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 72,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

