Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Declines By 92.3%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AIRYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AIRYY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 3,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117. Air China has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

